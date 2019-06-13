SALT LAKE CITY — Jessica Biel has been accused of being against vaccinations after a photo of her meeting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was shared online. But she has denied the allegations.

The photo, which was shared on Kennedy’s Instagram account, shows Kennedy and Biel posing together with the caption, "Please say thank you to the courageous @jessicabiel for a busy and productive day at the California State House."

Both Kennedy and Biel are reportedly lobbying against a California bill that would limit medical exemptions for vaccinations, which is currently being challenged by anti-vaccination lobbyists, according to CBS News.

But: Biel hasn’t commented on the meeting, but she denied being against vaccinations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians," Biel wrote.

"My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state," she wrote. "That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment."

Kennedy opened up to The Daily Beast about the meeting, though, defending Biel.

“I would say that she was for safe vaccines and for medical freedom,” he said. “My body, my choice.”

“The biggest problem with the bill, which is something I think Jessica is concerned with, is that a doctor who has made a determination — if he has found children in this state whose doctors have determined that they’re too fragile to receive vaccinations — this bill would overrule the doctors and force them to be vaccinated anyways."

“She was a very effective advocate. She was very strong and very knowledgeable. Extremely well-informed. An extremely effective advocate. She knows what she’s talking about. … She’s upset about this issue because of its particular cruelty. She has friends who have been vaccine-injured who would be forced to leave the state.”

What they’re saying: More California politicians tweeted photos and praised Biel.

. @JessicaBiel came by the State Capitol yesterday to chat about parental rights. I was impressed by her sincerity. pic.twitter.com/hWHbEhsAzb — Assemblyman Lackey (@TomLackey36) June 12, 2019

Counter: “Vaccination supporters say that not only are those with documented medical conditions already covered by the bill, but it is exactly those with medical conditions who need the rest of the population to be vaccinated in order to avoid infection,” according to Variety.

“The children who need medical exemptions will not have a problem getting them if SB 276 becomes law,” Leah Russin, executive director of Vaccinate California, a co-sponsor of the bill, told The Daily Beast. “People who are on immuno-suppressant drugs will not have a problem getting a medical exemption — and in fact, the people who truly need medical exemptions desperately need everyone else to be vaccinated. That’s why they support this bill. Medical advice should be coming from medical professionals.”