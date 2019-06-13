SALT LAKE CITY — John Krasinski may have trolled Jenna Fischer super hard on Wednesday night during the Stanley Cup Finals Game 7, but Fischer has the last laugh.

Over the last few weeks, Krasinski and Fischer, who played star-crossed lovers Jim and Pam on “The Office,” have been trolling each other back and forth over the Stanley Cup Finals. Krasinskiis a fan of the Boston Bruins, while Fischer is a fan of the St. Louis Blues.

During Game 7, Krasinski posted a video of himself at the game, in which he apologized that Fischer couldn’t be there.

“Jenna Fischer, I know we’ve been having our ups and downs lately, but I just wanted to say I’m really sorry that you’re not here,” Krasinski said in a video he posted to Twitter before Game 7. “This is your seat right here and I’m really bummed that you couldn’t make it.”

Krasinski turns the camera to the person sitting next to him, revealing David Denman, who played Roy, Pam’s ex-fiance on the show.

Why it’s funny: “Roy, of course, is the guy Jim had to compete with for Pam’s heart. And though Roy did have his own happy ending on the show, things were tense between them for a long time. Apparently, though, the Stanley Cup Finals brought them together,” according to Uproxx.

Counter: Fischer responded with her own tweet, saying, “Ha. Ha. Ha. Well played. Just be careful he doesn't leave you at the game.”

Meanwhile: Dunder Mifflin boss Steve Carell celebrated the Bruins as well.

Last laughs: Of course, Fischer got the last laugh — the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in the final game, capturing their first Stanley Cup title.