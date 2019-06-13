Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper replaces his helmet after taking a swing during baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
SALT LAKE CITY — Forbesreleased its annual list of the world’s highest-paid athleteson Thursday.

What it says: The new Forbes list identifies the world’s 100 top-paid athletes. This year, athletes had to crack $25 million in earnings to make the top 100. Five years ago, that number was closer to $17.3 million.

The top 15 highest paid athletes include:

  1. Lionel Messi — $127 million
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo — $109 million
  3. Neymar — $105 million
  4. Canelo Alvarez — $94 million
  5. Roger Federer — $93.4 million
  6. Russell Wilson — $89.5 million
  7. Aaron Rodgers — $89.3 million
  8. LeBron James — $89 million
  9. Stephen Curry — $79.8 million
  10. Kevin Durant — $65.4 million
  1. Tiger Woods — $63.9 million
  2. Ben Roethlisberger — $55.5 million
  3. Lewis Hamilton — $55 million
  4. Anthony Joshua — $55 million
  5. Khalil Mack — $55 million
  6. Russell Westbrook — $53.7 million

Other notable names:

23. Bryce Harper — $44.5 million

29. Damian Lillard — $41.1 million

40. Gordon Hayward — $34.3 million

59. Paul Millsap — $30.1 million

