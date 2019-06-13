SALT LAKE CITY — Forbesreleased its annual list of the world’s highest-paid athleteson Thursday.
What it says: The new Forbes list identifies the world’s 100 top-paid athletes. This year, athletes had to crack $25 million in earnings to make the top 100. Five years ago, that number was closer to $17.3 million.
The top 15 highest paid athletes include:Comment on this story
- Lionel Messi — $127 million
- Cristiano Ronaldo — $109 million
- Neymar — $105 million
- Canelo Alvarez — $94 million
- Roger Federer — $93.4 million
- Russell Wilson — $89.5 million
- Aaron Rodgers — $89.3 million
- LeBron James — $89 million
- Stephen Curry — $79.8 million
- Kevin Durant — $65.4 million
- Tiger Woods — $63.9 million
- Ben Roethlisberger — $55.5 million
- Lewis Hamilton — $55 million
- Anthony Joshua — $55 million
- Khalil Mack — $55 million
- Russell Westbrook — $53.7 million
Other notable names:
23. Bryce Harper — $44.5 million
29. Damian Lillard — $41.1 million
40. Gordon Hayward — $34.3 million
59. Paul Millsap — $30.1 million
Read more: The world’s highest-paid athletes (Forbes)