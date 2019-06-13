SALT LAKE CITY — Forbesreleased its annual list of the world’s highest-paid athleteson Thursday.

What it says: The new Forbes list identifies the world’s 100 top-paid athletes. This year, athletes had to crack $25 million in earnings to make the top 100. Five years ago, that number was closer to $17.3 million.

The top 15 highest paid athletes include:

Lionel Messi — $127 million Cristiano Ronaldo — $109 million Neymar — $105 million Canelo Alvarez — $94 million Roger Federer — $93.4 million Russell Wilson — $89.5 million Aaron Rodgers — $89.3 million LeBron James — $89 million Stephen Curry — $79.8 million Kevin Durant — $65.4 million

Tiger Woods — $63.9 million Ben Roethlisberger — $55.5 million Lewis Hamilton — $55 million Anthony Joshua — $55 million Khalil Mack — $55 million Russell Westbrook — $53.7 million

Other notable names:

23. Bryce Harper — $44.5 million

29. Damian Lillard — $41.1 million

40. Gordon Hayward — $34.3 million

59. Paul Millsap — $30.1 million

