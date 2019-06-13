LOGAN — Utah State University has named Earl Morris as its next executive director of public safety. Morris will start work on July 1.

Morris brings 40 years of experience in security, risk assessment, law enforcement, emergency management and compliance with federal higher education laws to the position.

“Earl’s vast experience in public safety will be a great asset to the university,” USU President Noelle Cockett, said in a statement. “We had a large pool of qualified candidates, and he quickly rose to the top. He’s the leader we need right now, and we’re pleased he will join our team.”

Morris is an alumnus of USU and served most of his career in public safety in Utah. He has a bachelor’s in political science from Weber State University and a master’s in economics and human resource management from USU.

For the last five years, Morris was the director of public safety for Brigham Young University-Hawaii and the Polynesian Cultural Center adjacent to the university. He also provided instruction to students on criminal justice as an adjunct professor at BYU-Hawaii.

Morris replaces Michael Kuehn, who left in April.