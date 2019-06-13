SALT LAKE CITY — A shooting in West Valley City Thursday resulted in a car chase with police that ended in Salt Lake City.

About 10:30 a.m., West Valley police received a report of several people arguing near 2500 S. Lake Crest Drive (1810 West). While en route, officers received reports of multiple shots fired and a black BMW fleeing the scene, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

An officer spotted the BMW and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle kept driving, resulting in a chase on Redwood Road that ended near 1800 South when the BMW blew a tire, Vainuku said.

Police discovered four males inside the car, one of whom had been shot in the buttocks, she said.

The three who were not injured were being questioned by police. The injured male was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police were still looking Thursday for the gunman.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.