SALT LAKE CITY — Motorists on I-15 and I-80 can expect heavy delays starting Saturday night.

Northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes near 800 South at 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday, and the on-ramp from 1300 South to northbound I-15 will be closed. This is the second of three consecutive weekend closures that are scheduled in the area as Utah Department of Transportation crews replace damaged concrete pavement on the 800 South bridge.

Express lane restrictions on northbound I-15 will be suspended in this area to help traffic flow more smoothly. These lane closures will allow crews to repair and replace concrete pavement.

Also in Salt Lake City, westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from 1300 East to State Street seven nights a week beginning Saturday at 9 p.m. as crews perform bridge maintenance. During the day on weekends, the freeway will be narrowed to two westbound lanes. All westbound lanes will be open during the day Monday through Friday. The project, ranked No. 10 on UDOT’s top 10 projects for the year, is scheduled to continue through early fall.

In North Salt Lake, Redwood Road will be closed over I-215, and I-215 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The closure will begin Saturday at 5 a.m. and continue until Monday at 5 a.m. while crews work to convert the existing interchange into a diverging diamond interchange. Construction is scheduled for completion later this summer.

Also, near Payson, southbound I-15 will be narrowed to one lane at the Benjamin/8000 South exit Friday at 8 p.m. until Saturday at 6 a.m. Southbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes until Wednesday at 6 a.m. as crews perform bridge maintenance.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website at udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.