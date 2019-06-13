TOOELE — Police are investigating a Tooele man who allegedly put his cellphone under a bathroom stall at Deseret Industries to record a young girl last month.

Eric Bramley Edwards, 26, was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail on May 24 for investigation of voyeurism against a child.

On May 21, police were called to Deseret Industries, 1575 N. 30 West, Tooele, on a report that "a person with a cellular phone placed the phone underneath a bathroom stall in the women's bathroom and took a photo or video of an 11-year-old female while she was sitting on the toilet," according to a jail booking report.

Officers collected store surveillance video and gave the media still images to publish.

"When Mr. Edwards saw the images he contacted the police department and came in to be interviewed," according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

Edwards told police he took two photos with his cellphone, the jail report states.

Police later served a search warrant on Edwards' residence and seized electronic devices and thumb drives to look for other potential pictures.