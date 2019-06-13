SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Hemsworth’s Thor took a dark turn in “Avengers: Endgame,” gaining weight and drinking booze after he defeated Thanos.

So it’s fitting he would also take up playing sad songs on a guitar.

Rolling Stone reports that Hemsworth showed up last night on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon to reveal a clip of himself performing “Hurt” by Johnny Cash. The video can be seen on YouTube, but the actor warns he’s “a terrible singer and a terrible guitarist.”

Hemsworth joked the song was meant to help him get into character while filming “Avengers: Endgame.” “It’s the saddest song in the world,” he said.

In the video, Hemsworth can also be seen in full (relative) costume as Fat Thor, which required the actor to wear a 90-pound prosthetic suit. I previously reported for the Deseret News that Hemsworth enjoyed playing a new take on his character, which has appeared onscreen since 2011.

"It was so different than any other way I played the character,” he said in an interview with Variety. “It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set.”

Regardless of the effort and exertion Hemsworth had to put in on set, it’s pretty clear he still found time to enjoy himself. Videos taken on set of the film have since been posted to social media by Chris Pratt, Chris Evans and Hemsworth. One shows the Thor actor dancing to “La Bamba” in full hair and makeup, the Deseret News has reported.

Hemsworth also spoke to Fallon about the cast’s tendencies to break the on-set photography ban, which was meant to prevent leaks before the movie’s release.

“Every now and then, you’d see someone who’s like, ‘meh,’” Hemsworth said. “Especially when it was all of the Avengers in the same room. It’s like, ‘I’m not missing this opportunity.’”