SALT LAKE CITY — A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday at Primary Children's Hospital for numerous injuries and a man was arrested for investigation of felony child abuse.

Unified police were originally called to St. Mark's Hospital about 2 p.m. A 4-year-old boy was being treated for a "laceration 4 inches long to the back of his head with heavy bleeding" as well as "large raised bruises to his back and lacerations," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

The boy, who received staples to close the head wound, according to police, was transported to Primary.

The boy's mother told police that her boyfriend "had disciplined (the boy) for not wanting to get ready for swimming," the report states.

When interviewed by police, Torrence Thomas, 21, said he had called the mother asking where "the belt is" because the boy "needed to be disciplined for how he was acting," according to the report.

He spanked the boy, but the boy kept falling down as he was being hit with the belt, police said.

"That's when Torrence picked (the boy) up so high, (the boy) hit his head on the side of the closet wall door frame, causing a large laceration to the back of his head. Torrence said he knew he messed up and called (the mother) to tell her what happened," the report states.