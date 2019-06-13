LEEDS, Washington County — One person was killed when their vehicle hit a horse on the freeway in southern Utah early Thursday.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers received a call about 1:30 a.m. of horses on I-15 near Leeds.

"Troopers began to respond to the area to locate the horses. However, before we could arrive, a black Hyundai Veloster traveling (north) struck a black horse in the left lane," according to a statement from the UHP. "After impact, the vehicle continued north about another half mile and struck the median cable barrier."

Investigators believe the driver was killed on impact.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.