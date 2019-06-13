SALT LAKE CITY — “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” may be the last time we’ll see characters from the Skywalker Saga, but that doesn’t mean the cast and crew could take their time soaking in every moment.

In fact, production time on the film was so short that editor Maryann Brandon edited the film on set.

In an interview with Express, Brandon said the film’s production process was significantly expedited compared to “The Force Awakens.” In order to stay on deadline, Brandon convinced director J.J. Abrams to let her cut the film as it was shot.

“When we did ‘The Force Awakens’ we started in May and we finished shooting in October, and we were out (the following) Christmas,” she said. For this film, we didn’t start until August, so we weren’t done until February shooting — so we have four months less time, and it’s a very big film.”

Collider notes the process ended up being beneficial, as Brandon, who has edited all of Abrams’ films, could identify when extra shots were needed. “If I needed a shot, or if JJ decided we needed another shot, we would set up in a corner and get a green screen shot,” she said.

Last week, I reported for Deseret News that Abrams opted to write scenes from the new movie around unused footage of Carrie Fisher, who passed away following production on “The Last Jedi.”

"It was a bizarre kind of left side/right side of the brain sort of Venn diagram thing, of figuring out how to create the puzzle based on the pieces we had," he said in an interview with Vanity Fair.