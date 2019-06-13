SALT LAKE CITY — Amid the talk that New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis wants to be traded, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are in talks with the Pelicans on potential deals.

Celtics and Lakers are engaged in trade talks with New Orleans on All-NBA star Anthony Davis, league sources tell me, @ZachLowe_NBA, @ramonashelburne and @WindhorstESPN. Lakers No. 4 pick has been discussed as trade chip to help Pels acquire high-level player in multi-team deals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2019

Soon after, New York Times NBA reporter Marc Stein tweeted that former University of Utah star Kyle Kuzma was a player whom the Lakers don't want to give up in a deal for Davis, but one whom the Pelicans would want.

My sense is that the Lakers, to this point, have tried to keep Kyle Kuzma out of the talks and the full package New Orleans would receive in an Anthony Davis deal obviously depends on what the third team provides — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 12, 2019

A minute later, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times tweeted that such was indeed the case.

One player that the Lakers’ trade discussions with the Pelicans for Anthony Davis could hinge on? Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers do not want to trade him, but the Pelicans want him as part of a package, sources tell me and @BA_Turner. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 12, 2019

The 27th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Kuzma has had an excellent first two seasons in the NBA. This season, he averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.