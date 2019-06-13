SALT LAKE CITY — Amid the talk that New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis wants to be traded, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are in talks with the Pelicans on potential deals.
Soon after, New York Times NBA reporter Marc Stein tweeted that former University of Utah star Kyle Kuzma was a player whom the Lakers don't want to give up in a deal for Davis, but one whom the Pelicans would want.
A minute later, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times tweeted that such was indeed the case.
The 27th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Kuzma has had an excellent first two seasons in the NBA. This season, he averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.