Longtime football coach Norm Chow, who spent 27 years as an assistant at BYU and one at Utah (his alma mater), will be back in the coaching ranks after a few years off.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Chow will be the offensive coordinator of the XFL team in Los Angeles when the league begins play in 2020.
The 73-year-old Chow was most recently an assistant coach at Mira Costa High School in Southern California in 2016. From 2001-2004 he was the offensive coordinator at USC and from 2008-2010 he held the same post at UCLA before joining the Utes' coaching staff.
Last week, the Washington, D.C. XFL franchise announced that former Cougars linebacker Kurt Gouveia will be a "linebackers assistant coach."
And finally...
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell routinely expresses negative feelings about Boston sports fans, so after the Bruins lost to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night, he was quite pleased.
The story gets better.
A Boston fan replied to him with the following tweet:
Mitchell shot back:
The fan remained a good sport about the whole thing throughout the night, posting a number of tweets about Utah.
He even changed his Twitter bio to read simply, "Utah is a state."