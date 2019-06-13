Longtime football coach Norm Chow, who spent 27 years as an assistant at BYU and one at Utah (his alma mater), will be back in the coaching ranks after a few years off.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Chow will be the offensive coordinator of the XFL team in Los Angeles when the league begins play in 2020.

OFFICIAL: Head coach Winston Moss has named Norm Chow as his offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/4TP4OPwo7O — XFL Los Angeles (@XFLLosAngeles) June 12, 2019

The 73-year-old Chow was most recently an assistant coach at Mira Costa High School in Southern California in 2016. From 2001-2004 he was the offensive coordinator at USC and from 2008-2010 he held the same post at UCLA before joining the Utes' coaching staff.

Last week, the Washington, D.C. XFL franchise announced that former Cougars linebacker Kurt Gouveia will be a "linebackers assistant coach."

Head coach @CoachPepHam continues to add to his staff and has made the following additions:



WR asst. coach - Bob Saunders



OL asst. coach - Christopher Scelfo



LB asst. coach - Kurt Gouveia



DB asst. coach - Sigismondo Cioffi pic.twitter.com/YVdM7Y1Dlk — XFL Washington DC (@XFLDC) June 5, 2019

And finally...

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell routinely expresses negative feelings about Boston sports fans, so after the Bruins lost to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night, he was quite pleased.

Goodnight Boston ✌🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 13, 2019

The story gets better.

A Boston fan replied to him with the following tweet:

Imagine having this as your problem as a sports fan 😂 then there’s cities like Utah 🤐🤐🤐 — Jason (@20_JWill) June 13, 2019

Mitchell shot back:

Imagine thinking Utah is a city 🤷🏾‍♂️ #HateToSeeIt https://t.co/cNt1qQhE80 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 13, 2019

The fan remained a good sport about the whole thing throughout the night, posting a number of tweets about Utah.

Utah Jazz retro jerseys are dope though. — Jason (@20_JWill) June 13, 2019

Thanks to @spidadmitchell I know what twitter fame feels like even if it isn’t for a good reason. — Jason (@20_JWill) June 13, 2019

Can I be an honorary Jazz fan this year? — Jason (@20_JWill) June 13, 2019

He even changed his Twitter bio to read simply, "Utah is a state."