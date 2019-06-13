SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 13.

Utah's Sen. Mike Lee, Attorney General Sean Reyes on front lines of antitrust look at Google, Facebook and others

A look at how giving water to illegal immigrants became a religious freedom issue

More conflicting details emerge in Utah case of police drawing gun on child

BYU in the running for one of the nation's top linemen

What do conservatives want to conserve? A conversation with acclaimed journalist George Will (+podcast)

How have wildfires affected Utah Lake? Researchers are looking into it

A look at stories from our features voices:

A look at our top-read stories:

News from the U.S. and world: