HOLLADAY — BYU's latest men's basketball pledge wasn't granted a scholarship and doesn't have any plans to seek one.

Olympus sharpshooter Jeremy DowDell tweeted out late on Monday that he was 100 percent committed to Mark Pope and his program, and in an interview on ESPN960 let it be known how uniquely committed he is.

"For me, a scholarship has never been super important," he said. "I would love to see Coach Pope take that scholarship and give it to a player who really needs it and would make our team a ton better ... I just want to win."

And it's not as if DowDell didn't have scholarship offers presented to him. The 6-foot-4 guard cites five solid scholarship offers from programs such as Washington State and Air Force, but in the end decided to take a spot at the school both his parents attended.

"BYU has always been a dream of mine," DowDell said. "But I also wanted to play for Coach Pope when he was at (Utah Valley), so when he went over to BYU it just made a lot of sense to me."

DowDell already has his mission assignment for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will leave to serve two years in Argentina in July. Upon his return for the 2021-22 season, fans can expect most of his contributions from the perimeter, where he made more 3-pointers (307) than any Utah prep athlete in history.