SALT LAKE CITY — A man who shot and killed a Utahn last year has been ordered to spend at least 32 years and up to life in the Utah State Prison.

Omar Guerro, 31, was sentenced Tuesday in 7th District Court in Moab in what a jury determined was the murder of Edgar Luna Najera, 30, who was shot twice in a trailer home in Moab.

Witnesses testified at trial that several people were in the house on Oct. 28 when Guerro, who also goes by Martin Armenta Verduzco-Lopez, demanded to know where drugs were hidden and where his family was, said prosecutor Brent Langston.

When Najera said he didn't know, Guerro shot him in the chest, offering to spare Najera's life if he answered. When Najera insisted he didn't know, Guerro shot him from a foot away, killing him, Langston said.

"It's just a miserable situation," Guerro's attorney Steve Russell said Wednesday. "There's not much to say about it."

Jurors in Moab last month found Guerro guilty of murder and aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies, and weapon possession while a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

He was arrested in November after a 100-mile chase that ended in Arizona and has a warrant for aggravated assault out of Colorado, police said. While in jail, he has been charged with striking and kicking another man, breaking his nose and cutting his face.

The jury last month acquitted Guerro of two more kidnapping charges related to others police said he held in the home. Guerro is from Mexico and had been deported twice before Najera's death, Langston said.

On Tuesday, 7th District Judge Don Torgerson ordered Guerro to consecutive terms of 16 years to life in prison for the first-degree felonies and allowed the weapons sentence of one to 15 years to run at the same time.