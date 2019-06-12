The service project aims to help elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners take pride in their homes and maintain their independence. Throughout this week, more than 3,000 Zions Bank employees and their families are volunteering to clean, scrape and paint 31 homes for elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners in Utah. Zions employees first met Davis, who has limited mobility since breaking her hip a few years ago, by volunteering with the Meals on Wheels program. As the group became acquainted with Davis, members would occasionally help with odd jobs around her house like changing lightbulbs and talking out the trash. Noticing peeling paint on her home and fence, employees nominated her for the service project.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.