NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked the BYU men’s program No. 2 and the women’s program No. 7 in its final Program of the Year standings.

The USTFCCCA Program of the Year Award honors the institution that has achieved the most success in each academic year (spanning the cross-country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field seasons) based on the institution’s finish at the NCAA Championships. Stanford won the men’s 2018 Program of the Year while Oregon finished atop the women’s standings.

The BYU men’s program finished second in the standings (lowest score wins) behind Stanford for its best finish since the USTFCCCA began giving the award at the end of the 2008-09 academic year. The Cougars totaled their best score of 24 points after taking second place at NCAA Cross Country Championships (2 points), tying for 13th at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships (14 points) and placing eighth at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships (8 points). The only other time the Cougars ended the season in the top 3 was in 2011 when the Cougars tallied 29 points to finish in third.

The BYU women’s team ended the year seventh in the women’s Program of the Year standings. The women’s program placed in the top 25 at the NCAA Cross Country Championships and both NCAA Track and Field Championships to earn its best finish in program history. The Cougars recorded a total of 48 points after taking seventh at the NCAA Cross Country Championships (7 points), finishing 14th at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships (14 points) and tying for 25th at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships (27 points). The Cougars' previous best finish was in 2017 when the program ended the season ninth in the standings with a total of 74 points.

The official release and full Program of the Year standings can be found on ustfccca.org.