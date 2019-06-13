SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Film Commission announced four new projects set to be filmed in Utah.

The projects include:

“Yellowstone” — A Paramount Network series starring Kevin Costner. Both of the show's first two seasons were filmed in Utah in Salt Lake, Summit, Weber, Wasatch, Utah and Grand counties.

“Nine Days” — A new movie featuring Bill Skarsgård (“It,” “Allegiant”), Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta,” “Deadpool 2”), and Winston Duke (“Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War”).

“Home Turf” — Claire Niederpruem (“Little Women”) will direct the film in Salt Lake and Utah counties.

“Christmas Project 2” — The family film will star Jacob Buster (“Colony,” “Suits”) in Utah County.

By the numbers: The UFC and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development said the new projects will amass $32.7 million and create more than 860 jobs.