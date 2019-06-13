SALT LAKE CITY — Former “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines is releasing a second cookbook.

Gaines announced in an Instagram post this week that she has spent the last few months putting together recipes for a new cookbook. Now, the photo shoot for the cookbook has begun.

“After months of developing and finalizing recipes, we are excited to start shooting Volume Two of our cookbook!” she wrote.

“Gonna have to talk with this little one’s agent about his on-set behavior,” she joked, referring to her youngest son, Crew, who is 11 months old.

No release date has been announced yet.

Sequel: The new cookbook will be the second volume of “Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” which was released back in April 2018, according to People magazine. The first book received a Goodreads Choice Awards nomination under the best food and cookbooks category.

More headlines: The announcement comes just days after Chip Gaines made headlines for saying that he had to make personal changes before he married Joanna Gaines, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.