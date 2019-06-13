SALT LAKE CITY — Former “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines is releasing a second cookbook.
Gaines announced in an Instagram post this week that she has spent the last few months putting together recipes for a new cookbook. Now, the photo shoot for the cookbook has begun.
- “After months of developing and finalizing recipes, we are excited to start shooting Volume Two of our cookbook!” she wrote.
- “Gonna have to talk with this little one’s agent about his on-set behavior,” she joked, referring to her youngest son, Crew, who is 11 months old.
No release date has been announced yet.
Sequel: The new cookbook will be the second volume of “Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” which was released back in April 2018, according to People magazine. The first book received a Goodreads Choice Awards nomination under the best food and cookbooks category.
