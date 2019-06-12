Sandy Major Kurt Bradburn was joined by Rocky Mountain Power’s James Campbell and other dignitaries during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sandy City Hall on Wednesday. During the ceremony, officials announced the availability of 45 electric charging vehicle stations at city facilities through $452,785 in grants made possible by Rocky Mountain Power, UCAIR and the state of Utah.

The charging stations are located at City Hall, Alta Canyon Recreation Center, Sandy Amphitheater, River Oaks Golf Course as well as the parks and recreation and public works buildings.

