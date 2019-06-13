SALT LAKE CITY — Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy attended their daughter Sofia’s high school graduation this week, according to People magazine.

Huffman reportedly attended the graduation even as she awaits sentencing for her role in the college admissions scandal, which is set to occur on Sept. 13.

Context: Huffman was arrested and charged for allegedly paying $15,000 to have a proctor correct Sofia’s answers on the SAT. Huffman pleaded guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal. According to People magazine, prosecutors recommend Huffman be sentenced to four months in prison and a $20,000 fine.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in April, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Why?: According to The Observer, Huffman and Macy have been trying to spend their time doing business as usual and not think too much about the potential sentencing.

Meanwhile: “Other Varsity Blues figures trying their best to have a nice time include would-be beauty influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, who were recently spotted dancing away their troubles at a nightclub,” The Observer reports.

But Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are doing something much different with their time. US Weekly reported this week that Giannulli and Loughlin are focusing on their case, especially now that the University of Southern Californiamay bring a civil suit against the couple.

“She feels that USC is going to do whatever’s necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family,” a source told US Weekly in its exclusive current issue. “She wants to expose USC’s admission practices and is looking forward to her day in court.”

“They’ll defend themselves,” says the insider. “Lori and Mossimo would anticipate a very robust and thorough discovery process of USC’s admissions and large financial donations."

Bigger picture: According to Vanity Fair, Huffman and Loughlin have embraced drastically different public relations strategies in the wake of the scandal.