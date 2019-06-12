Spanish Fork Police Department
FILE - A three-year-old boy was flown to the hospital in critical condition after falling from a second-story window in Spanish Fork on Tuesday afternoon.
SPANISH FORK — A 3-year-old boy who fell out of a second-floor bedroom window is improving, according to police.

Spanish Fork Police Lt. Brandon Anderson said Wednesday the boy's mother was in the room folding laundry when her son apparently pushed through the screen covering the open window and fell about 13 feet. The toddler's 5-year-old sibling was the one who alerted his mother.

The accident occurred in the early afternoon on Tuesday in the area of 230 South and 750 West. The toddler was transported to a hospital via medical helicopter.

The latest reports on Tuesday indicated the boy was in critical condition after suffering severe head injuries. However, on Wednesday Anderson reported the toddler was in good condition and had "improved immensely" over the course of the night.

"We don’t believe he’ll need any surgeries," Anderson said, noting that doctors were still monitoring his head and back.

Christina Giardinelli
Christina Giardinelli
