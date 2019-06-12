SALT LAKE CITY — San Francisco is hotter than Las Vegas right now.

Record-high temperatures are smothering much of the West, and more records are expected across the country.

San Francisco was among those hot cities. According to AccuWeather.com, the city saw temperatures jump to triple digits on Monday.

"Temperatures in San Francisco reached 100 F on Monday, which was 3 degrees higher than the maximum temperature at Las Vegas and equaled the high at Sacramento, California," according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Bigger picture: Multiple cities across California — including Salinas, Santa Rose, San Francisco, Oakland, Richmond, Monterey and Half Moon Bay — all broke record high temperatures this week, according to AccuWeather.com.

Six of our climate stations tied or exceeded (or shattered) daily record highs today. These include Downtown SF, SFO, Oakland Airport, Half Moon Bay, Monterey, and Salinas Airport. #CAwx #RecordBreakingHeathttps://t.co/9iSibUMuF2 pic.twitter.com/nY9joHz9nc — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 10, 2019

Expert: Anna Schneider, a National Weather Service meteorologist, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the temps might be high for another day. “We haven’t seen that surge of clouds, it’ll probably hold off for another day,” Schneider said.

Numbers: More than 26,000 residents and businesses lost power because of the extreme heat, too, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Solutions: The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management told CBS San Francisco that there’s plenty to do to keep yourself healthy.