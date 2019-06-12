SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” topped another week in syndication ratings thanks to James Holzhauer’s run.

“Jeopardy!” finished No. 1 in weekly syndication during Holzhauer’s final week on the show, earning a 7.9 household rating for the days stretching from May 27 to May 31, according to Deadline.

“Jeopardy!” rose up a tenth from the previous week's ratings when “Jeopardy!” aired its teacher’s tournament. “Jeopardy!” averaged 12.6 million viewers during the stretch, too.

The streak: Holzhauer won 32 games in a row on the quiz game show. He was dethroned by Emma Boettcher, a librarian from Chicago, on the Monday, June 3, episode that leaked early online. During Holzhauer’s run, the show hit a 14-year high in household ratings for the week of April 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show averaged 13.28 million viewers that week, which was more than any other show airing in primetime, including “The Big Bang Theory” and “Game of Thrones.”

Bigger picture: Despite these high ratings, Holzhauer doesn’t feel like he changed “Jeopardy!” forever.