SALT LAKE CITY — Former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer has been sentenced to one day in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal, according to The Washington Post.

The federal judge ruled that Vandemoer had already served the one-day term. The judge also imposed a $10,000 fine and two years of supervised release, which will include six months of home confinement, according to The Washington Post.

Context: Vandemoer was the first person sentenced in connection to the college admissions scandal, CNN reports. Vandemoer was among the 50 people — including Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli and Felicity Huffman — who were arrested in connection with the scandal back in March.

By the numbers: Vandemoer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering for arranging bribes of both $110,000 and $160,000 for the sailing program, according to the Associated Press. He reportedly made it so that two applicants could be sailing recruits for Stanford, too.

Reasons: Why did he get a one-day sentence? U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel said, “I have not heard of anyone who is less culpable.” Vandemoer did not pocket any of the money exchanged in the bribes.

Counter: Prosecutors said Vandemoer should have received more than a year in prison. "His actions not only deceived and defrauded the university that employed him, but also validated a national cynicism over college admissions by helping wealthy and unscrupulous applicants enjoy an unjust advantage over those who either lack deep pockets or are simply unwilling to cheat to get ahead," Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed on June 7, according to CNN.

Lori Loughlin: This doesn’t tell us anything about what will happen with Lori Loughlin because the situations are so different. Unlike Vandemoer, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guiltyto their two conspiracy charges. Reports suggest the couple could face up to 40 years in prison for their alleged crimes.

Plus, Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid bribes rather than accepted them. The couple allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to Rick Singer, who coordinated with the University of Southern California so Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli would be team crew recruits for the university.