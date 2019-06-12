ELK RIDGE, Utah County — A water boil advisory issued to residents of Elk Ridge late last week is expected to remain in effect until at least this coming Friday, say city officials.

A water main break about 9 p.m. Thursday caused rocks and dirt to enter the city's pipeline, according to a Facebook post from the city at the time.

In a follow-up post on Friday, city officials noted that initial water samples revealed no E. coli was present in the water. However, according to Elk Ridge officials, nine samples tested positive for coliform, a bacteria that can cause illnesses in humans.

Because state law requires two consecutive tests with no coliform present, the post indicated, the city is working to flush its system in order to meet the requirement.