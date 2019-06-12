SALT LAKE CITY — Hong Kong delayed the opening debate of a proposed extradition bill that has been the subject of controversy and has led to protests across the territory, The Associated Press reports.

The bill: The new bill would allow Hong Kong to extradite suspected criminals to other jurisdictions outside of the British colony, which would most likely be China.

Critics: Political activists and critics have worried about the extradition bill since it means they would be sent to China and not be protected by Hong Kong, according to The New York Times. The bill ignited protests across Hong Kong over the last week. Hong Kong police used tear gas and rubber bullets in clashes with the protesters, NPRreports.

What happened: “Amid the chaos, government officials delayed the opening of debate on the bill, which has drawn massive protests from students and other pro-democracy advocates in the economically free-wheeling city of more than 7 million people. It was not immediately clear when formal consideration of the bill would take place,” according to USA Today.

Experts: Lawmaker Charles Mok said the protest was full of “well-meaning citizens” and that the protest was a sign of freedom of expression. "I am worried that they (police) might just use force to remove these people and arrest them all," Mok said. "This is not Hong Kong."

Man-Kei Tam, director of Amnesty International Hong Kong, said some police have used excessive force. This could be an indicator that more nefarious uses of force would be used. "The excessive response from police is fuelling tensions and is likely to contribute to worsening violence, rather than end it," the director said. “The ugly scenes of police using tear gas and pepper spray against overwhelmingly peaceful protesters is a violation of international law."