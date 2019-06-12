SALT LAKE CITY – “America’s Got Talent” gave out another golden buzzer on Tuesday night’s episode.

Judge Simon Cowell gave the golden buzzer to Tyler Butler-Figueroa, an 11-year-old cancer survivor who started playing the violin to silence bullies.

"When I play the violin it helps me forget about all the bad stuff," he said on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday. "I just didn’t want to be the kid with cancer, so now I’m the kid who plays the violin."

Watch his performance below.

Cowell gave him the golden buzzer after his performance, according to Billboard.

“You are an extraordinary young man,” Cowell said. “We hear too many stories about people being bullied. But I can tell you one thing, most people are bullied because they are better than the people who bully them. I think you have such amazing talent, such personality."

Tyler said he was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 4 years old and survived numerous rounds of chemotherapy, which caused him to lose his hair, according to USA Today.