Follow the links for stories and lists of the entire 2019 Deseret News All-State Boys Soccer Team.

A reluctant superstar: Brighton High's Alex Fankhauser is the Deseret News' 2019 Mr. Soccer

2019 Deseret News boys soccer MVPs

2019 6A All-State Team

2019 5A All-State Team

2019 4A All-State Team

2019 3A All-State Team

2019 2A All-State Team