SALT LAKE CITY — File this one under terrifying: the Skydeck Ledge at the sky-high Willis Tower cracked under visitors' feet, according to CBS Chicago.

What happened: A video filmed from the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower in Chicago went viral on Monday night. The video shows the top layer of glass splinter. Witnesses described the scene, which instilled fear in them.

“There was a woman with two kids and they looked really pale and scared because the floor just cracked,” witness Jesus Pintado said about the crack, according to CBS Chicago.

“I’m scared of heights in general so when I saw that happen, I was like nope, not going on,” witness Karly Pintado said.

Officials from the Willis Tower said that no one was ever in danger regarding the crack because the protective layer of the glass didn’t shatter completely.

Terri Cornelius, a spokeswoman for Willis Tower, told NBC Chicago the cracks happened on the protective layer of glass. She said that the protective coating was replaced on Monday night, which is done every year.

"It's like a screen protector," Cornelius said.

Structure: “Skydeck's box is made out of super-strong plates of glass, each weighing 1,500 pounds. The floor of the deck is made from three of these half-inch thick panels sandwiched together with a laminate,” according to Gizmodo.

Result: Cornelius said the Willis Tower deck returned to “business as usual.”