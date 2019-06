Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Soccer and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches' votes from a ballot of nominated players.

6A MVP

Charles Wheelwright, Weber, GK, So.

Guided Weber to 6A state title making 36 saves, many of them during Weber’s state tourney run.

6A First Team

Forwards

Talmage Woodhouse, Pleasant Grove, Sr. — 17 goals, 3 assists

Kevin Lopes, Copper Hills, Sr. — 13 goals, 11 assists

Eli Nixon, Layton, Jr. — 13 goals, 4 assists

Carson Ecalono, Pleasant Grove, Sr. — 13 goals, 16 assists

Midfielders

Johnny Castro, Copper Hills, Sr. — 12 goals, 6 assists

Orlando Gavino, Granger, Sr. — 15 goals, 10 assists

Brandon Cervantes, Cyprus, Sr. — Controlled the midfield

Gianmarko Robles, Copper Hills, Sr. — 8 goals, 8 assists

Defenders

Cameron Pennock, Pleasant Grove, Sr. — Anchored the backline

Kaden Chino, Davis, Sr. — 5 goals against all year

Tyler Ashby, Pleasant Grove, Sr. — wide back, 6 goals, 11 assists

Ben Pobanz, Weber, Sr. — Leader on defense

Keepers

Noah Larkin, Davis, Jr. — 12 shutouts, 5 goals against

Chris Jenkinson, Pleasant Grove, Sr. — 5.5 shutouts

6A Second Team

Forwards

Midfielders

Defenders

Keepers

6A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Midfielders

Defenders

Keepers