Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Soccer and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes.

4A MVP

Jonathan Bergeson, Sky View, F, Sr.

Led Sky View to the 4A state title by recording 21 goals and 7 assists.

4A First Team

Forwards

Joe Cloward, Bonneville, Sr. — 22 goals, 9 assists

Ben Simister, Desert Hills, Jr. —21 goals, 17 assists

Ben Mella, Mountain View, Jr. — 13 goals, 4 assists

Kellen Bybee, Salem Hills, Sr. — 16 goals, 2 assists

Midfielders

Sawyer Heaton, Desert Hills, Jr. — 10 goals, 19 assists

Ty Erickson, Sky View, Sr. — Great vision, accuracy

Desmond Sackey, Mountain View, So. — 7 goals, 3 assists

Devin Robins, Orem, Sr. — 9 goals, 119 steals

Defenders

Hunter Smith, Sky View, Jr. — Leader of strong backline

Tosh Martin, Park City, Jr. — Strong, anchored backline

Taos Dye, Mountain View, Sr. — Heart and soul of defense

Trevin Lindstrom, Desert Hills, Sr. — Defense allowed only 13 goals

Keepers

Preston Hodges, Desert Hills, Jr. — 11 shutouts

Malik Horman, Sky View, Sr. — 7 shutouts

