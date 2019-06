Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Soccer and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches' votes from a ballot of nominated players.

Mr. Soccer

Alex Fankhauser, Brighton, F, Sr.

Instrumental in leading Brighton to the 5A state title as he recorded 14 goals and 17 assists.

5A MVP

Din Huremovic, Olympus, MF, Sr.

Led Olympus to a 5A runner-up finish as he recorded 12 goals and 5 assists, including two goals in championship.

5A First Team

Forwards

Carlos Vargas, Wasatch, Sr. — 16 goals, 17 assists

Josh Loomis, Brighton, Sr. — 16 goals, 2 assists

Edson Uribe, Provo, Sr. — 20 goals, 11 assists

Adam Naylor, Olympus, Sr. — 7 goals, 10 assists

Midfielders

Brennan Neeley, Brighton, Sr. — Holding mid, 8 goals, 4 assists

Ethan Bell, Alta, Sr. — 6 goals

Dalton Gibson, Skyridge, Sr. — 6 goals

Greyson Mercer, Wasatch, Jr. — 7 goals, 6 assists

Defenders

Chandler Turpin, Brighton, Jr. — Anchored backline

Logan Davies, Olympus, Sr. — 4-year starter

Connor Neff, Corner Canyon, Sr. — Solid 1v1 defender

Henry Morris, Viewmont, Jr. — Defense allowed 6 goals

Keepers

Josh Varley, Viewmont, Sr. — 12 shutouts

Harrison Nuttall, Brighton, Sr. — 9 shutouts, 0.82 GAA

