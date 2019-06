Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Soccer and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes.

3A MVP

Jack Terrill, Judge Memorial, F, Jr.

Led Judge to the 3A state title by recording 29 goals and 8 assists

3A First Team

Forwards

Evan Smith, Summit Academy, Sr. — 16 goals, 20 assists

Joseph Valle, American Leadership, Sr. — 34 goals

Joe Paul, Judge Memorial, Sr. — 18 goals, 14 assists

Brock Winter, Emery, Sr. — 13 goals

Midfielders

Nolan Ramirez, Grand, Sr. — 17 goals, 1 assist

Cameron Lundy, Judge Memorial, Sr. — 5 goals, 11 assists

Jaume Llabres, Richfield, Jr. — 24 goals

Thomas Kirkham, South Summit, Jr. — 17 goals

Defenders

Nathan Davenport, Summit Academy, Sr. — Catalyst of 6 shutouts

Gage Mangum, Emery, Sr. — Great ball control

Ethan Simmons, South Summit, Jr. — Lock down defender

Emmanuel Okongo, Judge Memorial, So. — Anchored defense

Keepers

Marcus Haston, American Leadership, So. — 4 shutouts

Jaciel Guzman, Judge Memorial, Sr. — 4 shutouts

3A Second Team

Forwards

Midfielders

Defenders

Keepers

3A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Midfielders

Defenders

Keepers