2A MVP
Rafael Silverio, Layton Christian, F, Jr.
Led Layton Christian to the 2A state title by scoring 26 goals
2A First Team
Forwards
Charlie Retzer, Rowland Hall, So. — 27 goals, 7 assists
Connor Smith, Waterford, Jr. — 24 goals
Trey Provost, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 16 goals, 10 assists
Nathan Banza, APA West Valley, Sr. — 20 goals, 8 assist
Midfielders
Frederico Tremonti, Layton Christian, Sr. — 16 goals
Jason Nkoy, Rowland Hall, Jr. — D-mid, ball winner
Sam Becker, Waterford, Jr. — 15 goals
Giulio Palombo, Layton Christian, Sr. — Midfield general
Defenders
Santiago Naliato, Layton Christian, Jr. — D only allowed 6 goals
Jesus Tomasi, Layton Christian, Sr. — 14 goals on the wings
Aron Trejo, Millard, Sr. — 4 goals
Alex Aguirre, Waterford, Sr. — Anchored defense
Keepers
Matheus Silva, Layton Christian, Jr. — 13 shutouts
Ben Kanter, Rowland Hall, Jr. — 7 shutouts, 1.069 GAA
2A Second Team
Forwards
- Ismael Diarra, Wasatch Academy, Sr.
- Jesus Magana, Beaver, Jr.
- Jose Roman, Millard, Jr.
- Gianni Galicia, St. Joseph, Sr.
Midfielders
- Leonardo Paschoal, Layton Christian, Sr.
- Mario Cannon, Millard, Sr.
- Jesus Lamas, Rowland Hall, So.
- Mats Lindgren, Rowland Hall, Jr.
Defenders
- Nick Snell, St. Joseph, Jr.
- Niklas Nilsson, Waterford, Jr.
- Alec Nguy, APA West Valley, Sr.
- Preston Roberts, Beaver, Sr.
Keepers
- Wyatt Alcala, Millard, Jr.
- Morgan Lopez, Waterford, Jr.
2A Honorable Mention
Forwards
- Luis Mendoza, APA West Valley, Jr.
- Juan Hernandez, North Summit, Sr.
Midfielders
- Andrew Franco, APA West Valley, Jr.
- Avery Wade, Wasatch Academy, Sr.
- Nathan Brown, Beaver, Jr.
- Chandler McKnight, North Summit, Sr.
- Luis Escalona, St. Joseph, So.
- Asaki Matsumoto, Wasatch Academy, So.
- Brayan Ruiz, Gunnison Valley, Sr.
Defenders
- Alec Garcia, Millard, Sr.
- Cristoval Garcia, Millard, Sr.
- Bryan Bahena-Guerrero, Draper APA, Sr.
- Hoang Nguyen, Wasatch Academy, Jr.
- Josue Flores, APA West Valley, So.
- Mason Bartlett, Beaver, Sr.
Keepers
- Gavin Andersen, St. Joseph, Sr.
- Mario Mejia, APA West Valley, Jr.
- Sebastian Escobedo, Merit Academy, Sr.