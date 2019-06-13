Note: The Deseret News picks Mr. Soccer and the MVPs, but the remainder of the all-state teams are based on coaches' votes.

2A MVP

Rafael Silverio, Layton Christian, F, Jr.

Led Layton Christian to the 2A state title by scoring 26 goals

2A First Team

Forwards

Charlie Retzer, Rowland Hall, So. — 27 goals, 7 assists

Connor Smith, Waterford, Jr. — 24 goals

Trey Provost, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 16 goals, 10 assists

Nathan Banza, APA West Valley, Sr. — 20 goals, 8 assist

Midfielders

Frederico Tremonti, Layton Christian, Sr. — 16 goals

Jason Nkoy, Rowland Hall, Jr. — D-mid, ball winner

Sam Becker, Waterford, Jr. — 15 goals

Giulio Palombo, Layton Christian, Sr. — Midfield general

Defenders

Santiago Naliato, Layton Christian, Jr. — D only allowed 6 goals

Jesus Tomasi, Layton Christian, Sr. — 14 goals on the wings

Aron Trejo, Millard, Sr. — 4 goals

Alex Aguirre, Waterford, Sr. — Anchored defense

Keepers

Matheus Silva, Layton Christian, Jr. — 13 shutouts

Ben Kanter, Rowland Hall, Jr. — 7 shutouts, 1.069 GAA

2A Second Team

Forwards

Midfielders

Defenders

Keepers

2A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Midfielders

Defenders

Keepers