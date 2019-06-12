SALT LAKE CITY — Capitol Reef National Park authorities are hoping someone steps forward with information about whoever deeply gouged an image of an eyeball into the rock face of the Temple of the Moon monolith.

The vandalism was first observed on June 6 and documented by park officials on June 8. The image is 27.5 inches by 17 inches and is about 6 feet off the ground.

Park spokeswoman Lori Rome said someone would have had to use a step stool or some other mechanism to deeply gouge the image into the rock because it is not possible to park a vehicle that close to the rock structure.

Park law enforcement officers are investigating the vandalism and staff are determining the cost to rehabilitate the rock.

"People aren't content with taking a photo. They have to leave their mark," Rome said.

Anyone with information can report anonymously by visiting www.nps.gov and going to "Submit a Tip" or by calling 1-888-653-0009.

In early May, vandals broke into and looted the Danger Cave State Park Heritage Site near the Nevada border. Danger Cave was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966 and is one of the most signficant archaeological sites in North America.

Justina Parsons-Bernstein, heritage resources manager for the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, said there have been a few leads filtering in, but no arrests have been made in the case.