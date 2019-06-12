PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Besides Tony Finau, two other Utahns, Zac Blair and Mike Weir, are playing in the U.S. Open this week.

Blair, who grew up in Ogden and played for BYU, qualified earlier this month in a sectional at Springfield, Ohio, where he tied for first. This will be Blair’s second Open, as he also qualified in 2014 at Pinehurst, where he finished in a tie for 40th place.

The 28-year-old Blair is playing full time on the Web.com Tour this year and ranks 55th in the standings. He needs to finish in the top 25 to earn his PGA Tour card again and stay in the top 75 to qualify for the year-end Web.com Tour Championship.

Blair tees off in the second-to-last group Thursday at 3:51 p.m. MDT with Alex Prugh and amateur Daniel Hiller.

Weir, who played at BYU in the early 1990s, has overcome a few tough years plagued by injuries and inconsistent play but is having a solid season. He has made the cut in three Web.com events and two weeks ago at the PGA Tour event at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. He was one of 10 qualifiers at the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Dallas in late May.

This will be Weir’s 14th U.S. Open appearance and first since 2013 when he finished in a tie for 28th. His best finishes were in 2003 when he finished in a tie for third and 2004 when he tied for fourth. In all, he’s made the cut in 11 of his 13 U.S. Opens.

The former Masters champ will tee off at 8:29 a.m. MDT off the No. 10 tee with Brendan Todd and Luke Donald. Todd won the Utah Championship on the Web.com Tour in 2008.