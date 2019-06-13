Their best moments came at different times in the year, some during region play, others in the playoffs.

They had different roles on their respective teams, different responsibilities and different burdens to bear.

They were different heights, some big and some small, different races, even different nationalities.

And yet, each of the 2019 boys soccer MVPs, from the smallest to the largest classification, proved themselves invaluable to their team.

More than that, they earned themselves a place among the best soccer players the state had to offer.

Here’s a list of this year’s MVPs, in the 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A classifications, as picked by the Deseret News.

6A MVP

Charles Wheelwright, Weber

In Weber’s second to last region game in 2018, against the Layton Lancers, Charles Wheelwright made a mistake.

The Warriors’ goalie dropped the ball, and the Lancers scored as a result, claiming a 1-0 victory and the region title.

“You can’t really blame it on him, but he dropped the ball and they scored on us and that was the difference between winning the region championship or not last year,” Weber head coach Jan Swift said.

For some, the miscue may have overwhelmed them, but Wheelwright turned it into motivation, fuel.

“I think that was in the back of his mind, so this year he came in more focused,” said Swift.

Wheelwright trained harder and was more focused and determined to have success in 2019, his senior campaign.

“He was on a mission this year,” Swift said. “He worked harder. I could just tell. He was working harder than he ever had.”

All the work paid off, as Wheelwright was essential to the Warriors’ state title run, particularly in the playoffs.

“He had some fantastic games,” Swift said. “He made multiple hard, challenging saves. He came through for us as an anchor in the back. He was just an awesome player.”

Good enough to warrant the title of 6A MVP.

“He just stepped his game up,” Swift said. “He knew how important it was and he was great.”

Wheelwright finished the year with four and half shutouts — the half a shutout coming when he split time in a game with Joe Holbrook.

He helped the Warriors blank the Copper Hills Grizzlies in the state title game and hold every one of Weber’s playoff opponents, including Herriman, Cyprus and Pleasant Grove, to only one goal scored in their respective contests.

More than anything else, though, Wheelwright was a leader.

“He really became a leader,” Swift said. “We really emphasized that he needed to talk and keep the defense organized and he did that.”

He also led by example, most notably on Senior Night.

“We had our Senior Night, and we had a senior who was also a keeper, but Charlie was the one starting. He let the other senior play that game. He said, ‘Let him play, I don’t need to play.’ Charlie sat out our entire senior game, our last home game. I thought that was very commendable of him. It was tremendous.”

5A MVP

Sometime this past November, Olympus head coach Chris Sonntag got a text message, the first of many.

The sender was none other than senior and newly named team captain Din Huremovic.

Huremovic had some thoughts on how to improve the Titans, it turns out. He wanted to help them reach their goal of a state championship.

As Sonntag put it, Huremovic “stepped forward and took ownership of the team.”

Under Huremovic’s "ownership" the Titans became something special.

Olympus rolled through much of the 5A classification en route to a Region 6 title, followed by a berth in the state title game.

While Olympus came up short in that contest, in overtime against the Brighton Bengals, it was clear that this year’s Titans were among the state’s elite.

As for Huremovic, his senior campaign was more than enough to warrant the honor of 5A MVP.

“He really was special for us, and even outside of soccer he is,” said Sonntag. “I don’t know what I am going to do without him next year. He’s a kid I’ll really miss. He had a real maturity about him and a great understanding of the game.”

His skill on the pitch was among the best in the state, as Huremovic finished with a team-high 12 goals, in addition to four assists.

At 6-foot-2, he was a load for any and all opponents, “big and skilled,” according to Sonntag, and he came through for his team when they needed him the most.

“He had a way of taking over a game,” Sonntag said.

That was evidenced in Olympus’ 6-3 first round playoff win over Provo.

Huremovic netted a hat trick, rallying the Titans past the Bulldogs.

“We had a lot of games that were intense, real fights, but Din was perfect in that game,” Sonntag said. “He was focused and in the playoffs that first game is always the one you sweat. So many goofy things happen in that game, but Din was dialed in from that first kick.”

Huremovic also proved himself a program-altering leader.

“He reached out to the younger players and would help them,” said Sonntag. “He would call you out if you weren’t pulling your weight, but he had a real maturity about him that was real inclusive to all the players.

“Because of him and other seniors, we didn’t really have any conflict all year. That is kind of rare that you don’t have something go on, and Din was a huge part of that. He was a huge part of all of our success.”

4A MVP

Jorge Cruz was simply ecstatic.

For four years, he’d coached Jonathan Bergeson, Johnny to his friends, both at Sky View High School and in club soccer.

Cruz had watched as Bergeson took on each and every challenge placed before him, whether that be to play as a wide midfielder for his club team, as a center mid for the Bobcats as a junior, or primarily as a forward as senior.

In each new role, Bergeson proved coachable, the ideal for any head coach.

“He has always been very coachable, a very respectful player,” Cruz said. “As a player, as a person, he is one of a kind for sure.”

It all paid off his senior season, as Bergeson became the best Sky View had to offer, the leader of a state title winning team and this year’s 4A MVP.

“It was amazing to see the player he became this year,” Cruz said. “It took a lot of work, but he did nothing but amaze. He was humble and let the game speak for itself.”

Bergeson led the Bobcats in goals scored, with 18, the third-most in 4A, and his assists totals were not too far off.

“As many goals as he scored, he assisted on,” said Cruz.

He went on a goal scoring binge at one point, netting a score in eight consecutive games, to say nothing of his overall playmaking ability.

“He was a playmaker,” Cruz said. “He always wanted the ball and he always wanted to be involved. The ability he had in the final third created so much confusion.”

Above all else, Bergeson mastered the mental aspect of the game, both for himself and as a team leader.

“In previous years, he was too hard on himself, even if he made a simple mistake,” Cruz said. “This year he wasn’t like that. He knew when he made a mistake, but he’d work hard to not make another. He learned as the year went on that he could help other teammates score, make the team better all-around. His biggest improvement was mentally.”

That improved mental fortitude turned him into a teacher, a leader.

“He was always leading,” said Cruz. “He was always approaching younger players and teaching them. On the field he performed, and in the classroom he was the same way. If anyone needed help, he was there. It is amazing to see him perform the way he did, to see the person he's become.”

3A MVP

It isn’t often that an underclassman is named a classification’s most valuable player.

Usually the best player in each classification is an upperclassman, and an MVP-caliber season is the culmination of years of development and hard work.

So when Jack Terrill walked away with MVP honors a season ago, as a sophomore, it signaled something — Terrill wasn’t your normal MVP.

He etched that fact in stone this year.

The junior led the Bulldogs to a second consecutive state title in 2019, and in the process earned himself the honor of 3A MVP for the second year in a row.

It should have been expected, as Terrill hasn’t stopped improving.

“He’s continually improved,” said Judge head coach Kelly Terrill, Jack’s father. “He just picked up where he left off. He is a little older now, a little more grown into his body, bigger, stronger and faster."

It showed in his statistics, as Jack Terrill upped his goal total from 27 scored a year ago to 29 this season.

He added eight assists, helping the Bulldogs fight through the malaise that can come about after winning a title.

“He came into his role as a leader on the team,” Kelly Terrill said. “He was a little more vocal, a little bit more willful, just in terms of his play and the way he carried himself on the field. He was just more mature.

“We had some young players in that midfield and he led them all year long.”

Nowhere was that more evident than in the state championship game.

With the Bulldogs trailing 2-0 early on to Summit Academy, Kelly Terrill moved Jack into the midfield from his forward position.

The move changed the game, as Judge dominated possession from there on out, rallying to a 3-2 victory.

“I can’t say enough about him,” Kelly Terrill said. “He is the player I rely on to do the job. He helped us get the midfield under control and that is what changed the game for the better. I know he is my son, but even if he weren’t, I just can’t say enough about him.”

Jack Terrill’s season was notable enough to earn him national recognition. The junior was named the Gatorade Utah Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

2A MVP

Rafael Silverio, Layton Christian Academy

From the moment Rafael Silverio arrived at Layton Christian Academy, the Eagles knew exactly what he was — a dynamite goal scorer.

He came to Layton from his native Brazil with a gifted scoring foot and an accuracy on his shots rarely seen in prep athletes.

His innate scoring ability made it clear from the beginning that Silverio would be the Eagles’ primary goal scorer.

“That was his role,” LCA head coach Chris Tatro said. “He scored the goals for us. We made him our primary striker. We preached that everyone has a job to do and his job was to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Silverio did just that, over and over and over again.

As a result, he became a top-five goal scorer in the entire state and this year’s 2A MVP.

“You couldn’t leave him open,” said Tatro. “That’s for sure.”

Silverio finished the season with 26 goals scored, the fourth-best total in Utah. Perhaps more impressively, he averaged nearly a goal and a half per contest.

He had five games where he recorded a hat trick or better — he scored five goals in one contest alone — and netted two or more goals in all but three games this season.

“He knew what his job was,” Tatro said. “We preached it a lot, we wanted to get the ball to his foot so he could do his job and score. He knew and did his role really well.”

Silverio didn’t arrive at Layton Christian a finished product, though.

“It was quick turns,” said Tatro, “and he would overthink things. Over the year, he developed the ability to use his soccer instincts.”

By the time the Eagles were in the state title game against the Rowland Hall Winged Lions, Silverio was at his very best and helped Layton Christian hoist the state championship trophy.

“He was at his best when he needed to be and that was in the state championship,” said Tatro. “He played really good defense” — something he worked and improved upon throughout the season — “and became a multifaceted player for us.”