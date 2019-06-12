SALT LAKE CITY — Nike and Netflix are teaming up to produce a line of “Stranger Things”-themed apparel for the show’s upcoming third season, which releases on July 4.

Esquire reports the sneaker and clothing line is appropriately '80s, considering “Stranger Things 3” is set in 1985 Hawkins, Indiana. Redesigned versions of Nike’s classic Cortez, Tailwind and Blazer shoes will be available — each featuring the fictional Hawkins High School’s colors, according to Hypebeast.

“The Tailwind comes with a green upper, which is offset with a bright orange Swoosh and a white midsole unit,” Hypebeast writes. “For the other two silhouettes — the Cortez and Blazer — the orange and green detailing appears across the white upper. All three sneakers also feature the Hawkins High school’s tiger emblem.”

Nike notes the line of shoes will launch on June 27 alongside a set of sweatsuits and T-shirts with Hawkins phys-ed branding. The second line of shoes, the “OG Pack,” will go on sale on July 1 celebrating the Fourth of July. Appropriately, each shoe style is red, white and blue with a firework-themed sock liner.

This isn’t the only “Stranger Things” merchandise tie-in, either. Deseret News previously reported that Netflix and Coca-Cola will release a limited run of the maligned New Coke. The limited-edition drink can be purchased via the Coke Store or found in upside-down vending machines, according to USA Today.

I recently reported for Deseret News that Adidas will release tie-in sneakers for “Toy Story 4.” Instead of looking like a pair of shoes you’d find in the animated film’s world, they just borrow color schemes from Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Bo Peep and Forky, a new toy introduced in the film.