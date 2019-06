SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Food Bank will be able to provide more than 100,000 meals to hungry children this summer thanks to sponsorship from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The sponsorship will extend the food bank’s Kids Cafe program by providing free meals to children 18 and under at 50 sites throughout the state. Meals will consist of either breakfast, lunch or dinner depending on the site.

For a complete list of all summer meal sites in the state, log on to utahfoodbank.org.