The Basketball Tournament, better known as TBT, kicks off on July 19 across the ESPN family of networks, and as a result, ESPN’s Carmine Carcieri took a stab at predicting the tournament’s outcome, via some rankings.

Unsurprisingly, No. 1 seeds found themselves at the top of the heap, with four-time champion — all consecutive — Overseas Elite standing as the preeminent tournament favorite.

No. 2 in the rankings was the Salt Lake Regional's No. 1 seed, however — Eberlein Drive.

Designated the “biggest threat to Overseas Elite's five-peat,” Eberlein Drive “is a team led by two former NBA players, James Michael McAdoo and Donald Sloan, and the fourth-leading scorer in the 2018 tournament, Jerome Randle (21.7 points per game),” Carcieri wrote.

Boeheim’s Army, filled with Syracuse alumni, and Loyalty is Love, which is managed by NBA All-Star Demarcus Cousins, were among the title favorites as well, at No. 3 and No. 4.

As for the Utah-based teams, Team Fredette came in at No. 31 in the rankings, as the No. 3 seed in Salt Lake.

Semifinalists a season ago, Jimmer’s side isn’t expected to do much of anything in this year’s tourney, let alone advance out of the opening round.

Much of that has to do with the probable absence of Fredette on the court, as he is slated to be an assistant coach on former BYU head coach Dave Rose’s staff.

Leading Team Fredette will be BYU’s all-time leading scorer Tyler Haws, as well as former University of Houston guard Rob Gray and ex-Xavier star Tu Holloway.

Still, it is “a roster that might have serious difficulties advancing past the CitiTeam Blazers in the opening round,” Carcieri said.

The Utah Stallions, meanwhile, were ranked No. 52, and are making their first TBT appearance since 2016. The Stallions are led by former Utes Tyler Rawson and East High’s own Parker Van Dyke.

Last and kind of least was Team Utah, which is championed by former Jazzman Ronnie Price. Price will not play, however, and Team Utah was the lowest ranked of the Utah-connected teams at No. 58.