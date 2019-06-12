SALT LAKE CITY — Adidas is going to infinity and beyond with a new “Toy Story 4” footwear collaboration promoting the upcoming Pixar movie

According to Hypebeast, one UltraBOOST 19 shoe design is modeled after Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Bo Peep and Forky — a new character made out of a spork.

Business Insider reports the Buzz-themed shoes are white with purple and orange detailing. An image of Buzz is also present on the sneaker’s footbed.

The shoes come in both children’s and adult sizes, which feature some style differences.

“The adult-sized UltraBOOST 19 sport either a pale yellow or striking black woven upper, with colorful contrasts like blue heel counters and gum outsoles. Complementary sockliners and bi-color Three Stripes branding on the plastic cage reinforce the palette, grounded by flat white or black laces. Toy Story branding on the tongue tag completes each design. Meanwhile, the children’s shoes include a light pink NMD, accented with polka dots on the midsole, and a white leather Continental 80 complete with blue and green branding,” Hypebeast writes.

The collaboration will go on sale at Adidas’ website on June 21 and will likely cost $160 a pair.

Meanwhile, “Toy Story 4” releases in theaters on June 20. The Deseret News recently reported on early reception for the animated movie, which appears to be positive.