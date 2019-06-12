SALT LAKE CITY — Athlon Sports released its rankings of all 130 FBS quarterbacks Tuesday morning, and they will serve as the magazine’s final and definitive signal caller rankings, at least until fall camp gets underway in August.

It was a close battle for the top spot out of Utah, between Utah State’s Jordan Love and Utah’s Tyler Huntley.

Love ultimately got the nod, thanks to his prolific showing a season ago, and came in as the No. 12-ranked quarterback in the nation.

“Love ranks among the top returning quarterbacks for ‘19,” Steven Lassan, the contributing sports writer penned. “The California native started 2018 by throwing for 319 yards and nearly led Utah State to an upset win over Michigan State. The performances only got better the rest of the way… and he ended the season with 3,567 yards and 32 touchdown tosses (both school records for most in a single year) and added seven additional scores on the ground.”

Huntley, meanwhile, was ranked No. 16 overall, No. 3 in the Pac-12.

“Huntley was on pace for a breakout year and a place among the conference’s top quarterbacks in 2018,” wrote Lassan. “However, a collarbone injury against Arizona State prevented Huntley from playing in the final five games of the season. Prior to the injury, Huntley threw for 1,788 yards and 12 touchdowns to six picks and rushed for 304 yards and four scores. New coordinator Andy Ludwig was one of the offseason’s top assistant hires, and the veteran play-caller should help Huntley take a step forward in his final year in Salt Lake City.”

Rounding out the state’s FBS quarterbacks was Wilson, who came in at No. 46 in the rankings.

Interestingly enough, Lassan did note that all signs point to a breakout year for the rising sophomore.

