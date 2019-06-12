SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 12.
Americans rate fake news as a bigger problem than terrorism. Can Twitter solve the problem?
How can communities help those who take care of others? A new report has some ideas.
Utah reservoirs are spilling, and that's a good thing. Here's why
Does President Trump have a secret deal with Mexico?
Jody Genessy: How a World Cup infraction turned into a sports confessional
6 reasons why playing in the dirt should be on your family's to-do list this summer
BYU's Wheatley Institution to be led by member of Utah Gov. Gary Herbert's staff
The Salt Lake City Council approved this year's final budget. Here's how it's using $1.1 million in extra cash
A look at our most popular stories:
- What really happened to Lauren McCluskey? The inside story of her tragic death
- Here are 10 sweet 'Napoleon Dynamite' quotes in honor of the movie's 15-year anniversary
- President Nelson meets with Pulse nightclub owner prior to addressing Latter-day Saints in Orlando
- LGBT Pride flags spark controversy, support in Utah city
- Here's why more roster changes could be in store for BYU basketball team
A look at our political coverage:
- Why would Russian Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. want to return as governor of Utah?
- Salt Lake City mayor's race 2019: Here's everyone who's officially running
- Wildlife advocates oppose euthanizing wild horses and burros
- South Salt Lake Council, mayor divided over proposed property tax hike
News from the U.S. and world:
- Wall Street expects a Trump win in 2020, but a new poll points to a different outcome (John Harwood, CNBC)
- Hong Kong Protests: Council Delays Debate on Extradition Law (The New York Times)
- Jon Stewart rips lawmakers for not showing up to 9/11 responders hearing (Caroline Kelly, CNN)
- Deadly Manhattan rooftop helicopter crash raises safety questions about choppers in the city(Leslie Josephs, CNBC)
- Jury deadlocks in case of Arizona border activist charged after helping migrants (Associated Press)