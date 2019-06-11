SANDY — Down more than a few starters thanks to a host of international competitions, Real Salt Lake took on LAFC in the fourth round of the U.S Open Cup Tuesday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The absences proved too much for the hosts as RSL fell to LAFC 3-0.

The visitors got the scoreboard early, courtesy of a clinical finish by Carlos Vela.

Vela was on the receiving end of a nearly flawless through pass from Eddie Segura, an effort that the winger finished off in the eighth minute from the right side of the box.

Twenty two minutes later the LAFC advantage nearly doubled on a chip shot by Christian Ramirez.

The striker’s attempt looked on target sailing over RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando’s head, but it bounced harmlessly off the right post and across the end line.

That miss meant the visitors would take the 1-0 lead into the break, 45 minutes away from knocking RSL from cup competition.

Early in the second half, in the 59th minute, RSL was half a foot away from knotting the game at one goal apiece, though, only to have Tate Schmitt’s touch parried away by LAFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega.

Five minutes after that opportunity, LAFC pulled away for good, thanks to a goal by Lee Nguyen, his first this season.

To add insult to injury, Adama Diomande added the final goal for LAFC in stoppage time.

This story will be updated.