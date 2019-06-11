More preseason accolades come for the Weber State football team as WSU junior kick returner Rashid Shaheed has been named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America team.

Shaheed was named to the team as a return specialist and is one of eight players from the Big Sky Conference on the Athlon team.

In two seasons at Weber State, Shaheed is a two-time All-American and two-time first-team All-Big Sky selection.

This past season, Shaheed led the Big Sky and was second in the country in kickoff returns, averaging 34.3 yards per return. He also had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, including a 100-yard return. He led the Wildcats in receptions in 2018 with 41 and had 442 yards receiving with five touchdowns.

In his two seasons, he has played in all 27 games of his career and is WSU's career leader in kickoff return average at 31.7 yards per return, and is first with four kickoff returns for touchdowns. He has 44 career returns for 1,394 yards and has 987 career receiving yards with eight touchdowns.

Shaheed has helped lead Weber State to back-to-back Big Sky Championships and the Wildcats have advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs in each of the past two seasons. WSU has also won at least 10 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time ever and has finished each of the last two seasons in the top six in the nation.

Head coach Jay Hill returns for his sixth season with the Wildcats. WSU opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 at San Diego State. The home opener is set for Sept. 7 against Cal Poly.

Last week, Weber State led the Big Sky with five players named to the Hero Sports Preseason All-America team. Shaheed and sophomore running back Josh Davis were named to the second team, while senior defensive lineman Adam Rodriguez, junior kicker Trey Tuttle and junior offensive lineman Ty Whitworth were named to the third team.