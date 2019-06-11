SPANISH FORK — A 3-year-old boy was flown to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after falling from a second-story window.

The boy's parents called police about noon to report that their son had fallen roughly 13 feet from a bedroom window. The incident happened near 230 S. 750 West in Spanish Fork.

The toddler's mother was home at the time, but it's unknown whether she witnessed the fall, Spanish Fork police said. It appears the boy pushed through a screen on the window.

The child landed on the concrete driveway and suffered a severe head injury. He was flown to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition.