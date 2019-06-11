OREM — A man accused of inappropriately touching a child may have returned to Orem after apparent deportation to Mexico following his release from a Nevada prison, according to charging documents.

Victor M. Acosta, 51, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and five counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

According to charging documents, the alleged abuse occurred on repeated occasions between 2011 and 2012 while the girl was sleeping over at Acosta's home in Orem. The victim was between 10 and 11 when the alleged abuse occurred.

Charges state that the girl first reported the alleged abuse to her ecclesiastical leader in 2018. She was advised by her church leader to talk to a therapist, who in turn advised her to tell her parents. The girl's parents then contacted law enforcement.

According to court documents, Acosta appears to have returned to Orem after deportation to Mexico following his release from a Nevada prison.