SALT LAKE CITY —Disney explained the meaning behind that creepy and weird horse in the “Frozen 2” trailer.

In the “Frozen 2” trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, Elsa (Idina Menzel) encounters a horse that appears in the middle of the water. It swooshes by her and then returns moments later.

But what kind of mythical creature is it? Well, here’s Disney’s official explanation:

“In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2, Elsa encounters a Nokk — a mythical water spirit that takes the form of a horse — who uses the power of the ocean to guard the secrets of the forest,” the summary from Disney reads, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The Disney trailer suggests that Anna and Elsa will meet many new creatures, including giants and these Nokk creatures.

However: "Nokk" might actually be a reference to a German legendary creature that lures men into the ocean, according to Refinery29.

The Nokk may be voiced by either Evan Rachel Wood or Sterling K. Brown, who are both listed as voice actors in the movie but don’t have assigned roles yet, according to Refinery29. There's also a rumor that Wood could play Elsa's girlfriend in the new film, though that has not been confirmed, according to Digital Spy.

There was a glimpse of another female character back in February, though, when the first "Frozen 2" trailer dropped. This character could be voiced by Wood, but that hasn't been confirmed yet either, according to the Deseret News.

The casting of Brown and Wood in the sequel was announced last July, according to Variety.

"Frozen" was released back in 2014 and earned nearly $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming "a merchandising juggernaut, breaking sales records on home video and at Disney’s stores," according to Variety.

"Frozen 2" will be released on Nov. 27, 2019.